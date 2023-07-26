News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Trucking Stocks

July 26, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, banking & savings shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Pacwest Bancorp, up about 28.3% and shares of Flushing Financial up about 17% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Ryder System, trading up by about 6.1% and Old Dominion Freight Line, trading up by about 5.9% on Wednesday.

