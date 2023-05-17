News & Insights

Markets
PACW

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Airlines

May 17, 2023 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, banking & savings shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.1%. Leading the group were shares of Pacwest Bancorp, up about 21.3% and shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation up about 14.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are airlines shares, up on the day by about 4.5% as a group, led by Vertical Aerospace, trading up by about 12.3% and Mesa Air Group, trading higher by about 12.1% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Airlines
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Airlines

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PACW
WAL
EVTL
MESA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.