In trading on Wednesday, banking & savings shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.1%. Leading the group were shares of Pacwest Bancorp, up about 21.3% and shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation up about 14.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are airlines shares, up on the day by about 4.5% as a group, led by Vertical Aerospace, trading up by about 12.3% and Mesa Air Group, trading higher by about 12.1% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Airlines

