In trading on Wednesday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.2%. Leading the group were shares of Carvana, up about 37% and shares of Vroom up about 17.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Workhorse Group, trading up by about 15% and Proterra, trading higher by about 12.4% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Vehicle Manufacturers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.