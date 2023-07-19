News & Insights

Markets
CVNA

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Vehicle Manufacturers

July 19, 2023 — 11:58 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.2%. Leading the group were shares of Carvana, up about 37% and shares of Vroom up about 17.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Workhorse Group, trading up by about 15% and Proterra, trading higher by about 12.4% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Vehicle Manufacturers
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Vehicle Manufacturers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVNA
VRM
WKHS
PTRA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.