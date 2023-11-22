In trading on Wednesday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Hawaiian Holdings, up about 8.1% and shares of Frontier Group Holdings up about 6.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are sporting goods & activities shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Life Time Group Holdings, trading up by about 4.4% and Cedar Fair, trading up by about 3.9% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Sporting Goods & Activities

