Wednesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Sporting Goods & Activities

November 22, 2023 — 12:01 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Hawaiian Holdings, up about 8.1% and shares of Frontier Group Holdings up about 6.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are sporting goods & activities shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Life Time Group Holdings, trading up by about 4.4% and Cedar Fair, trading up by about 3.9% on Wednesday.

