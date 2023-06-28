In trading on Wednesday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Joby Aviation, up about 34.3% and shares of Blade Air Mobility up about 6.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Aemetis, trading higher by about 12.1% and Alto Ingredients, trading up by about 11.3% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.