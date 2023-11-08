In trading on Wednesday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Blade Air Mobility, up about 31.2% and shares of Frontier Group Holdings up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Innovid, trading up by about 16.5% and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, trading up by about 10.6% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Advertising Stocks

