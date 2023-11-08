News & Insights

Markets
BLDE

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Advertising Stocks

November 08, 2023 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Blade Air Mobility, up about 31.2% and shares of Frontier Group Holdings up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Innovid, trading up by about 16.5% and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, trading up by about 10.6% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Advertising Stocks

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Advertising Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLDE
CTV
CCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.