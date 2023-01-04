In trading on Wednesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.9%. Leading the group were shares of AppHarvest, up about 27% and shares of Village Farms International up about 7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 4.5% as a group, led by Piedmont Lithium, trading higher by about 10.9% and McEwen Mining, trading higher by about 10.2% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Precious Metals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.