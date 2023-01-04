Markets
APPH

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Precious Metals

January 04, 2023 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.9%. Leading the group were shares of AppHarvest, up about 27% and shares of Village Farms International up about 7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 4.5% as a group, led by Piedmont Lithium, trading higher by about 10.9% and McEwen Mining, trading higher by about 10.2% on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
Stocks mentioned

APPH
VFF
PLL
MUX

