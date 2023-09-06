In trading on Wednesday, aerospace & defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.8%. Leading the group were shares of AeroVironment, up about 27% and shares of Archer Aviation up about 1.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by Consolidated Water, trading higher by about 8.8% and CADIZ, trading higher by about 1.2% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Aerospace & Defense, Water Utilities

