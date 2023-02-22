In trading on Wednesday, aerospace & defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of Terran Orbital, up about 80.1% and shares of CPI Aerostructures up about 4.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led by Vertiv Holdings, trading up by about 8.3% and Rent-a-center, trading up by about 5.3% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Aerospace & Defense, Music & Electronics Stores

