In trading on Wednesday, aerospace & defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, up about 8.3% and shares of Boeing up about 5.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Adtalem Global Education, trading higher by about 4.2% and Chegg, trading higher by about 4.1% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Aerospace & Defense, Education & Training Services

