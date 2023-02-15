Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Information Technology Services

February 15, 2023 — 12:02 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, advertising shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of The Trade Desk, up about 26.8% and shares of Magnite up about 11.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are information technology services shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Upstart Holdings, trading up by about 26.4% and Coinbase Global, trading up by about 9.9% on Wednesday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
