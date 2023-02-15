In trading on Wednesday, advertising shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of The Trade Desk, up about 26.8% and shares of Magnite up about 11.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are information technology services shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Upstart Holdings, trading up by about 26.4% and Coinbase Global, trading up by about 9.9% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Information Technology Services

