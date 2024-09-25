News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

September 25, 2024 — 02:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.7% and 3.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 29.20% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 212.91% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 126.16% year-to-date. Combined, VST and CEG make up approximately 9.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.7% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 16.99% on a year-to-date basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, meanwhile, is up 18.76% year-to-date, and Intel Corp, is down 52.37% year-to-date. Combined, HPE and INTC make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Portfolio Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+0.5%
Technology & Communications-0.3%
Financial-0.4%
Services-0.5%
Industrial-0.5%
Consumer Products-0.6%
Materials-0.8%
Healthcare-1.0%
Energy-1.6%

