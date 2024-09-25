Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.7% and 3.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 29.20% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 212.91% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 126.16% year-to-date. Combined, VST and CEG make up approximately 9.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.7% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 16.99% on a year-to-date basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, meanwhile, is up 18.76% year-to-date, and Intel Corp, is down 52.37% year-to-date. Combined, HPE and INTC make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Financial
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Consumer Products
|-0.6%
|Materials
|-0.8%
|Healthcare
|-1.0%
|Energy
|-1.6%
