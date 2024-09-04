Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.4%. Within the sector, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 22.66% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 102.77% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 56.56% year-to-date. Combined, VST and CEG make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 9.90% on a year-to-date basis. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, meanwhile, is up 19.50% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, is down 3.76% year-to-date. Combined, STX and AMD make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.1% Industrial -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Financial -0.4% Materials -0.4% Services -0.7% Healthcare -0.8% Energy -1.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 FNDC market cap history

 Axon Enterprise Technical Analysis

 HX Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.