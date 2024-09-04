Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.4%. Within the sector, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 22.66% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 102.77% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 56.56% year-to-date. Combined, VST and CEG make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 9.90% on a year-to-date basis. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, meanwhile, is up 19.50% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, is down 3.76% year-to-date. Combined, STX and AMD make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.7%
|Healthcare
|-0.8%
|Energy
|-1.0%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
FNDC market cap history
Axon Enterprise Technical Analysis
HX Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.