Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.5%. Within that group, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 4.00% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 26.86% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp, is down 22.15% year-to-date. Combined, VST and PCG make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.0%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.9% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 7.88% on a year-to-date basis. Amgen Inc, meanwhile, is up 17.43% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp is up 5.84% year-to-date. Combined, AMGN and TECH make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.5%
|Healthcare
|+1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Services
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.8%
