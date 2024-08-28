Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, not showing much of a loss. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 20.63% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 8.98% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp is up 22.52% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and FE make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 14.65% on a year-to-date basis. Insulet Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.25% year-to-date, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co., is down 0.78% year-to-date. Combined, PODD and BMY make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Financial -0.2% Consumer Products -0.6% Industrial -0.6% Materials -0.7% Energy -0.9% Services -1.2% Technology & Communications -1.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 CF Industries Holdings MACD

 FITB Next Dividend Date

 Funds Holding LTSL



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.