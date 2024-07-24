Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 14.06% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 25.81% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 4.10% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and ES make up approximately 16.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) and Solventum Corp (Symbol: SOLV) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 10.75% on a year-to-date basis. Bristol Myers Squibb Co., meanwhile, is down 9.52% year-to-date, and Solventum Corp, is down 26.68% year-to-date. Combined, BMY and SOLV make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.1% Healthcare +1.1% Financial -0.1% Energy -0.3% Materials -0.5% Consumer Products -0.8% Industrial -1.2% Services -1.4% Technology & Communications -1.5%

