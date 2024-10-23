Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.7%. Within the sector, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.2% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 31.67% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 71.07% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 20.63% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and ED make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Financial stocks, Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) and American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.5% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 26.39% on a year-to-date basis. Northern Trust Corp, meanwhile, is up 24.71% year-to-date, and American Tower Corp is up 7.18% year-to-date. NTRS makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.7%
|Financial
|-0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Industrial
|-0.8%
|Energy
|-0.8%
|Services
|-0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.3%
