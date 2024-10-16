Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.4%. Within the sector, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 31.96% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 249.88% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc is up 32.03% year-to-date. Combined, VST and D make up approximately 7.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Financial stocks, Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) and Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.5% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 27.29% on a year-to-date basis. Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, is up 30.98% year-to-date, and Synchrony Financial is up 48.42% year-to-date. Combined, MS and SYF make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.4% Financial +0.9% Industrial +0.8% Materials +0.8% Services +0.5% Energy +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1% Healthcare 0.0%

