Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.6%. Within the sector, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.0% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 2.87% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 18.01% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc is up 4.14% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and XEL make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) and Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and up 7.14% on a year-to-date basis. Hormel Foods Corp., meanwhile, is down 4.62% year-to-date, and Constellation Brands Inc, is down 16.55% year-to-date. Combined, HRL and STZ make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Energy
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Industrial
|-0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.8%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Dow Average Annual Return
FMAO Videos
Financial mergers and acquisitions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.