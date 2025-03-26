Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.6%. Within the sector, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.0% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 2.87% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 18.01% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc is up 4.14% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and XEL make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) and Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and up 7.14% on a year-to-date basis. Hormel Foods Corp., meanwhile, is down 4.62% year-to-date, and Constellation Brands Inc, is down 16.55% year-to-date. Combined, HRL and STZ make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Services +0.1% Energy -0.1% Financial -0.2% Materials -0.4% Healthcare -0.6% Industrial -0.8% Technology & Communications -1.8%

