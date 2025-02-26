Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.7% and 8.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 1.22% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 66.83% year-to-date, and First Solar Inc, is down 9.04% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and FSLR make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.9% and 5.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 5.12% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 26.38% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 5.78% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and VST make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.7%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|0.0%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.7%
|Energy
|-0.9%
|Consumer Products
|-1.0%
|Healthcare
|-1.1%
