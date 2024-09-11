Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) and Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.1% and 6.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 11.75% year-to-date. First Solar Inc, meanwhile, is up 35.44% year-to-date, and Super Micro Computer Inc is up 54.59% year-to-date. Combined, FSLR and SMCI make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.1% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 23.09% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.88% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 105.67% year-to-date. Combined, AES and VST make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-0.9%
|Financial
|-1.1%
|Consumer Products
|-1.2%
