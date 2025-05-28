Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) and Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 0.13% year-to-date. Western Digital Corp, meanwhile, is up 16.91% year-to-date, and Broadcom Inc is up 3.43% year-to-date. Combined, WDC and AVGO make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Industrial stocks, Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) and GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.6% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 8.86% on a year-to-date basis. Fair Isaac Corp, meanwhile, is down 17.97% year-to-date, and GE Vernova Inc is up 47.83% year-to-date. GEV makes up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.2% Industrial -0.3% Services -0.4% Financial -0.4% Energy -0.4% Healthcare -0.5% Materials -0.8% Consumer Products -1.0% Utilities -1.6%

