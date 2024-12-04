News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

December 04, 2024 — 02:36 pm EST

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.7% and 6.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 25.58% year-to-date. Salesforce Inc, meanwhile, is up 37.39% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc is up 58.97% year-to-date. Combined, CRM and NOW make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Industrial stocks, TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 25.85% on a year-to-date basis. TransDigm Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 36.92% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc is up 44.24% year-to-date. TDG makes up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.5%
Industrial+0.1%
Services0.0%
Healthcare0.0%
Utilities-0.1%
Consumer Products-0.4%
Financial-0.7%
Materials-1.4%
Energy-2.3%

