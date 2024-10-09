Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 19.94% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 66.81% year-to-date, and Palantir Technologies Inc is up 150.50% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and PLTR make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Industrial stocks, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.7% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 20.74% on a year-to-date basis. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is up 14.95% year-to-date, and Corning Inc is up 54.98% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Materials +0.7% Energy +0.7% Healthcare +0.6% Financial +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Services +0.4% Utilities -1.2%

