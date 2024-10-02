Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 4.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 16.22% year-to-date. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 48.08% year-to-date, and KLA Corp is up 35.56% year-to-date. Combined, MPWR and KLAC make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Industrial stocks, Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) and MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 19.97% on a year-to-date basis. Lam Research Corp, meanwhile, is up 6.52% year-to-date, and MSCI Inc is up 4.84% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Energy
|+0.1%
|Financial
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-1.0%
