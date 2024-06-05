Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.7%. Within the sector, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.7% and 5.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 12.09% year-to-date. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, meanwhile, is up 17.61% year-to-date, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is up 14.67% year-to-date. Combined, HPE and STX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.8%. Among large Industrial stocks, Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.9% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 7.86% on a year-to-date basis. Lam Research Corp, meanwhile, is up 23.79% year-to-date, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, is down 8.01% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.7%
|Industrial
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Energy
|0.0%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Communications Services Dividend Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SATO
Institutional Holders of MA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.