Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.8% and 2.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 13.94% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.92% year-to-date, and First Solar Inc is up 43.19% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and FSLR make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 12.71% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.14% year-to-date, and General Motors Co is up 36.44% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.3%
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
