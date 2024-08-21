News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Materials

August 21, 2024 — 02:32 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.4%. Within the sector, Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) and TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.4% and 6.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 10.77% year-to-date. Target Corp, meanwhile, is up 14.53% year-to-date, and TJX Companies is up 29.42% year-to-date. Combined, TGT and TJX make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.3% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 7.96% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 38.64% year-to-date, and Masco Corp. is up 18.33% year-to-date. ALB makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Services+1.4%
Materials+1.3%
Utilities+0.8%
Technology & Communications+0.8%
Industrial+0.8%
Consumer Products+0.6%
Healthcare+0.4%
Financial-0.1%
Energy-0.1%

