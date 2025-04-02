Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.0%. Within the sector, Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) and DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.6% on the day, and down 5.80% year-to-date. Caesars Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.96% year-to-date, and DoorDash Inc is up 13.66% year-to-date. CZR makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.8%. Among large Industrial stocks, Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) and GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.3% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 1.03% on a year-to-date basis. Leidos Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.10% year-to-date, and GE Vernova Inc is up 0.23% year-to-date. Combined, LDOS and GEV make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.0% Industrial +0.8% Financial +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.6% Materials +0.6% Healthcare +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Consumer Products +0.1% Energy +0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 EME shares outstanding history

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KLIP

 Funds Holding DSKE



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.