Wednesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

July 10, 2024 — 11:49 am EDT

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 10.4% and shares of Encore Energy up about 7.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Gatos Silver, trading up by about 14.7% and Uranium Royalty, trading higher by about 8% on Wednesday.

