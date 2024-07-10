In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 10.4% and shares of Encore Energy up about 7.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Gatos Silver, trading up by about 14.7% and Uranium Royalty, trading higher by about 8% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

