Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.8%. Within that group, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 10.0% and 8.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 2.4% on the day, and up 4.39% year-to-date. Celanese Corp, meanwhile, is down 23.35% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, is down 0.08% year-to-date. Combined, CE and FCX make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 1.3%. Among large Industrial stocks, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) and General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.0% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 1.42% on a year-to-date basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 2.85% year-to-date, and General Dynamics Corp is up 0.27% year-to-date. Combined, HII and GD make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+2.8%
|Industrial
|+1.3%
|Consumer Products
|+1.0%
|Healthcare
|+0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.8%
|Energy
|-1.9%
