News & Insights

Markets
CE

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial

March 05, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.8%. Within that group, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 10.0% and 8.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 2.4% on the day, and up 4.39% year-to-date. Celanese Corp, meanwhile, is down 23.35% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, is down 0.08% year-to-date. Combined, CE and FCX make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 1.3%. Among large Industrial stocks, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) and General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.0% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 1.42% on a year-to-date basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 2.85% year-to-date, and General Dynamics Corp is up 0.27% year-to-date. Combined, HII and GD make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Materials+2.8%
Industrial+1.3%
Consumer Products+1.0%
Healthcare+0.8%
Technology & Communications+0.6%
Services+0.5%
Financial+0.3%
Utilities-0.8%
Energy-1.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Real Estate Dividend Stock List
 Funds Holding BCHP
 ETFs Holding SEMG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Real Estate Dividend Stock List-> Funds Holding BCHP-> ETFs Holding SEMG-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CE
FCX
XLB
HII
GD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.