Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Materials sector, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.6% and 6.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 11.96% year-to-date. FMC Corp., meanwhile, is up 5.44% year-to-date, and Vulcan Materials Co is up 22.57% year-to-date. Combined, FMC and VMC make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.4%. Among large Financial stocks, Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) and Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 26.73% on a year-to-date basis. Humana Inc., meanwhile, is down 40.53% year-to-date, and Discover Financial Services is up 40.44% year-to-date. DFS makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Services
|0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.6%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Institutional Holders of EGLE
MWE Split History
GEV YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.