Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Materials sector, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.6% and 6.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 11.96% year-to-date. FMC Corp., meanwhile, is up 5.44% year-to-date, and Vulcan Materials Co is up 22.57% year-to-date. Combined, FMC and VMC make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.4%. Among large Financial stocks, Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) and Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 26.73% on a year-to-date basis. Humana Inc., meanwhile, is down 40.53% year-to-date, and Discover Financial Services is up 40.44% year-to-date. DFS makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.5% Financial +0.4% Energy +0.4% Consumer Products +0.2% Industrial +0.2% Healthcare +0.1% Services 0.0% Utilities -0.0% Technology & Communications -1.6%

