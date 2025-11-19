Wednesday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) and Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.3% and 3.5%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 15.42% year-to-date. GE Vernova Inc, meanwhile, is up 79.54% year-to-date, and Generac Holdings Inc, is down 4.92% year-to-date. Combined, GEV and GNRC make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 21.19% on a year-to-date basis. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is down 24.81% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc. is up 43.87% year-to-date. Combined, ON and AMAT make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.9%
|Energy
|-1.0%
