Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.5%. Within the sector, Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) and Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 13.7% and 4.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 7.57% year-to-date. Intuitive Surgical Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.83% year-to-date, and Boston Scientific Corp. is up 16.81% year-to-date. Combined, ISRG and BSX make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 22.02% on a year-to-date basis. Consolidated Edison Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.37% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp is up 15.80% year-to-date. Combined, ED and CMS make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Energy
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Financial
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.7%
|Industrial
|-1.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-2.0%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
HYT Historical Stock Prices
RCUS Historical Stock Prices
LOW RSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.