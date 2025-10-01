Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.6%. Within the sector, Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) and Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.8% and 8.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 2.7% on the day, and up 5.22% year-to-date. Eli Lilly, meanwhile, is up 8.11% year-to-date, and Biogen Inc, is down 0.97% year-to-date. Combined, LLY and BIIB make up approximately 12.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.8%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 16.0% and 5.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 18.62% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is up 22.71% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 55.58% year-to-date. Combined, AES and CEG make up approximately 8.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.6% Utilities +0.8% Consumer Products +0.5% Energy +0.4% Technology & Communications -0.0% Industrial -0.3% Financial -0.7% Materials -0.8% Services -0.9%

