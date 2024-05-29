Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.7%. Within the sector, Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) and HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 4.13% year-to-date. Universal Health Services, Inc., meanwhile, is up 18.64% year-to-date, and HCA Healthcare Inc is up 21.52% year-to-date. Combined, UHS and HCA make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.7%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) and First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 12.12% on a year-to-date basis. Uber Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.23% year-to-date, and First Solar Inc is up 65.18% year-to-date. FSLR makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.7% Consumer Products -0.8% Services -0.8% Financial -1.1% Utilities -1.2% Industrial -1.3% Materials -1.3% Energy -1.9%

