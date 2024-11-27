Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 9.01% year-to-date. Agilent Technologies, Inc., meanwhile, is down 0.18% year-to-date, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, is down 0.76% year-to-date. Combined, A and TMO make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 28.46% on a year-to-date basis. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is down 23.27% year-to-date, and Dollar Tree Inc, is down 49.53% year-to-date. Combined, ULTA and DLTR make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.2%
