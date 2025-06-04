Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Materials

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.7%. Within the sector, IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.2% and 3.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 2.19% year-to-date. IQVIA Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.33% year-to-date, and Charles River Laboratories International Inc., is down 22.33% year-to-date. Combined, IQV and CRL make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 5.36% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 30.34% year-to-date, and Builders FirstSource Inc., is down 20.87% year-to-date. ALB makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
|Energy
|-1.9%
