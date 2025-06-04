Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Materials

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.7%. Within the sector, IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.2% and 3.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 2.19% year-to-date. IQVIA Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.33% year-to-date, and Charles River Laboratories International Inc., is down 22.33% year-to-date. Combined, IQV and CRL make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 5.36% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 30.34% year-to-date, and Builders FirstSource Inc., is down 20.87% year-to-date. ALB makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.7% Materials +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Services +0.4% Consumer Products +0.2% Financial -0.1% Utilities -0.4% Energy -1.9%

