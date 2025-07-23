Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.9%. Within the sector, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 11.0% and 6.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.7% on the day, and down 0.38% year-to-date. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.56% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 16.05% year-to-date. Combined, TMO and MRNA make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 1.3%. Among large Industrial stocks, GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) and TE Connectivity plc (Symbol: TEL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 13.1% and 10.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and up 17.07% on a year-to-date basis. GE Vernova Inc, meanwhile, is up 88.99% year-to-date, and TE Connectivity plc is up 40.16% year-to-date. GEV makes up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+1.9%
|Industrial
|+1.3%
|Energy
|+1.3%
|Consumer Products
|+1.2%
|Materials
|+0.8%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
|Utilities
|-0.7%
