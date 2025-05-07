Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Financial

May 07, 2025 — 02:35 pm EDT

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.4%. Within that group, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) and Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 17.1% and 5.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 1.28% year-to-date. Charles River Laboratories International Inc., meanwhile, is down 26.78% year-to-date, and Hologic Inc, is down 22.51% year-to-date. Combined, CRL and HOLX make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.6%. Among large Financial stocks, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) and KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 2.87% on a year-to-date basis. Franklin Resources Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.74% year-to-date, and KKR & CO Inc, is down 21.47% year-to-date. Combined, BEN and KKR make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Healthcare+1.4%
Financial+0.6%
Industrial+0.6%
Services+0.5%
Utilities+0.5%
Technology & Communications+0.3%
Consumer Products+0.2%
Energy-0.3%
Materials-0.7%

