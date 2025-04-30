Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.1%. Within the sector, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 2.05% year-to-date. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is down 16.83% year-to-date, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, is down 9.62% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and GEHC make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) and Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 8.66% on a year-to-date basis. Mondelez International Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.44% year-to-date, and Conagra Brands Inc, is down 8.38% year-to-date. Combined, MDLZ and CAG make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Utilities
|-1.0%
|Energy
|-2.7%
