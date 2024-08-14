News & Insights

Markets
PGR

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Energy

August 14, 2024 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Financial sector, up 1.0%. Within that group, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) and Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.2% and 4.6%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 15.27% year-to-date. Progressive Corp., meanwhile, is up 47.50% year-to-date, and Allstate Corp is up 29.78% year-to-date. Combined, PGR and ALL make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Energy stocks, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 8.58% on a year-to-date basis. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is up 4.77% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 21.58% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and MPC make up approximately 8.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Financial+1.0%
Energy+0.7%
Consumer Products+0.6%
Utilities+0.4%
Industrial+0.1%
Technology & Communications-0.0%
Services-0.1%
Healthcare-0.2%
Materials-0.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 GBNH shares outstanding history
 LUB market cap history
 HCII YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PGR
ALL
XLF
PSX
MPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.