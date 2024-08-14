Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Financial sector, up 1.0%. Within that group, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) and Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.2% and 4.6%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 15.27% year-to-date. Progressive Corp., meanwhile, is up 47.50% year-to-date, and Allstate Corp is up 29.78% year-to-date. Combined, PGR and ALL make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Energy stocks, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 8.58% on a year-to-date basis. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is up 4.77% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 21.58% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and MPC make up approximately 8.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.0% Energy +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Utilities +0.4% Industrial +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.0% Services -0.1% Healthcare -0.2% Materials -0.4%

