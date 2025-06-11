Markets
TRGP

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

June 11, 2025 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 0.7%. Within the sector, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 0.71% year-to-date. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.76% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips, is down 5.20% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and COP make up approximately 10.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 7.91% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.99% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 21.54% year-to-date. Combined, AES and VST make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+0.7%
Utilities+0.2%
Financial+0.2%
Healthcare+0.1%
Consumer Products-0.1%
Technology & Communications-0.2%
Services-0.3%
Industrial-0.3%
Materials-0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Cheap Shares To Watch
 Funds Holding YYAI
 TOON Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Shares To Watch-> Funds Holding YYAI-> TOON Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TRGP
COP
XLE
AES
VST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.