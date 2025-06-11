Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 0.7%. Within the sector, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 0.71% year-to-date. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.76% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips, is down 5.20% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and COP make up approximately 10.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 7.91% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.99% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 21.54% year-to-date. Combined, AES and VST make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.7%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.5%
