Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.2% and 2.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 6.58% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 1.69% year-to-date, and Targa Resources Corp is up 57.75% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and TRGP make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 17.63% on a year-to-date basis. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 20.47% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 42.14% year-to-date. Combined, D and NRG make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.0%
|Utilities
|+0.7%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.6%
|Healthcare
|-1.1%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
AMED Options Chain
Funds Holding AETI
Funds Holding JUPW
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.