Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.2% and 2.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 6.58% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 1.69% year-to-date, and Targa Resources Corp is up 57.75% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and TRGP make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 17.63% on a year-to-date basis. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 20.47% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 42.14% year-to-date. Combined, D and NRG make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Utilities +0.7% Consumer Products +0.3% Financial +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.3% Services -0.4% Materials -0.6% Healthcare -1.1%

