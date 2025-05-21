Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

May 21, 2025 — 02:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, losing just 1.2%. Within that group, Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are two large stocks leading the way, with EXE showing a gain of 0.4% and XOM down 0.3%. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.0% on the day, and down 2.53% year-to-date. Expand Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 17.10% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp, is down 0.94% year-to-date. Combined, EXE and XOM make up approximately 24.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 1.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.0% and 0.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and down 0.51% on a year-to-date basis. Motorola Solutions Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.33% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc, is down 3.40% year-to-date. Combined, MSI and NOW make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Portfolio Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy-1.2%
Technology & Communications-1.3%
Services-1.5%
Materials-1.6%
Consumer Products-1.7%
Utilities-1.7%
Industrial-1.8%
Financial-2.0%
Healthcare-2.3%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend History-> CRZO Options Chain-> FST market cap history-> More articles by this source->

