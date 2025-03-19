Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.2%. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 7.80% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 9.03% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 11.06% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) and Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 8.07% on a year-to-date basis. Palantir Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.43% year-to-date, and Super Micro Computer Inc is up 28.33% year-to-date. Combined, PLTR and SMCI make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.2% Technology & Communications +0.6% Industrial +0.6% Services +0.5% Financial +0.1% Utilities -0.0% Materials -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Healthcare -0.7%

