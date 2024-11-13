Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.0%. Within the sector, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 15.69% year-to-date. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.68% year-to-date, and Chevron Corporation is up 9.76% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and CVX make up approximately 16.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.6%. Among large Services stocks, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.1% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 26.05% on a year-to-date basis. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.22% year-to-date, and Charter Communications Inc is up 5.79% year-to-date. WBD makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Services +0.6% Industrial +0.4% Materials +0.4% Financial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.0% Healthcare -0.3% Utilities -0.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of FAZE

 DW Historical Stock Prices

 ETFs Holding PLOW



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.