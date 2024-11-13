Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.0%. Within the sector, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 15.69% year-to-date. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.68% year-to-date, and Chevron Corporation is up 9.76% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and CVX make up approximately 16.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.6%. Among large Services stocks, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.1% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 26.05% on a year-to-date basis. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.22% year-to-date, and Charter Communications Inc is up 5.79% year-to-date. WBD makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
