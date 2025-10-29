Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.8%. Within that group, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 5.60% year-to-date. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is up 24.22% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 2.81% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and HAL make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.8% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 6.77% on a year-to-date basis. Centene Corp, meanwhile, is down 39.28% year-to-date, and Universal Health Services, Inc. is up 25.06% year-to-date. Combined, CNC and UHS make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Financial
|-1.0%
|Consumer Products
|-1.8%
