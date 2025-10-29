Markets
PSX

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

October 29, 2025 — 02:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.8%. Within that group, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 5.60% year-to-date. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is up 24.22% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 2.81% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and HAL make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.8% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 6.77% on a year-to-date basis. Centene Corp, meanwhile, is down 39.28% year-to-date, and Universal Health Services, Inc. is up 25.06% year-to-date. Combined, CNC and UHS make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+0.8%
Healthcare-0.1%
Materials-0.1%
Utilities-0.2%
Technology & Communications-0.2%
Industrial-0.2%
Services-0.6%
Financial-1.0%
Consumer Products-1.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Canadian Stocks Going Ex-Dividend
 Institutional Holders of FITE
 ASPS market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Canadian Stocks Going Ex-Dividend-> Institutional Holders of FITE-> ASPS market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSX
HAL
XLE
CNC
UHS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.