Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 0.4%. Within the sector, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.7% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 16.81% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 21.06% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 30.75% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and BKR make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 5.50% on a year-to-date basis. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.39% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp, is down 10.89% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and TECH make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Materials
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.7%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Institutional Holders of SOL
AEI shares outstanding history
CWBR Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.