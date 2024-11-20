Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 0.4%. Within the sector, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.7% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 16.81% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 21.06% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 30.75% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and BKR make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 5.50% on a year-to-date basis. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.39% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp, is down 10.89% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and TECH make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.4% Healthcare +0.1% Materials +0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Financial -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Services -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.7%

