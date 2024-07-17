Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) and Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.6%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 7.01% year-to-date. General Mills Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.07% year-to-date, and Conagra Brands Inc is up 7.21% year-to-date. Combined, GIS and CAG make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.8%. Among large Utilities stocks, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 12.89% on a year-to-date basis. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.28% year-to-date, and DTE Energy Co is up 9.02% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and DTE make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.8%
|Utilities
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.4%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-2.2%
